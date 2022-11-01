Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,355,419 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,321,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0028045 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $77.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
