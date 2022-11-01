LogiTron (LTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. LogiTron has a market cap of $601.92 million and $285.00 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

