Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,109 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.28% of S&P Global worth $322,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.25.

NYSE SPGI opened at $321.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.90. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

