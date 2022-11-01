Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $106.96 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $106,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $328.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

