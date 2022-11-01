Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 121,388 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,388 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $75,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

