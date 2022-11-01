Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,819 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $68,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

