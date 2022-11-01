Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 6,539 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Gartner worth $32,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $301.92 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.