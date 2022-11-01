Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 682,914 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of D.R. Horton worth $37,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DHI stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

