Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 682,914 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of D.R. Horton worth $37,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
D.R. Horton Price Performance
DHI stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.