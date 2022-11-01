Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $42.38 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $42,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

