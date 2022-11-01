Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Corning worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

