Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 285,007 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.