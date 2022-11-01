LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

