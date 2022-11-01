Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.72. Lufax shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 175,074 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LU. CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $6,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.