Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE LFT opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

