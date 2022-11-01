Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7515 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $157.69.
