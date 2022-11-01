MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.8% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.20. 10,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 502,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

