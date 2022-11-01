MAGIC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.12 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One MAGIC token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $91.12 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.76 or 0.31664788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012367 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,859,597 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

