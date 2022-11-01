Maker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.10 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Maker has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $880.61 or 0.04299259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $860.91 million and approximately $25.10 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

