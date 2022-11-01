Marathon Oil (MRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRO stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

