Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.70-$1.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.70-1.80 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

