Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

