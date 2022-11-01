Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.63.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.