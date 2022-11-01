Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 168,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82,769 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,808. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

