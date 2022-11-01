Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

