Marco Investment Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.37. 252,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

