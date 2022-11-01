Marco Investment Management LLC Has $19.74 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 812,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,441,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,031. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.