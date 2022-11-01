Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 157,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,623 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $88,184,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

