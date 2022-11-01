Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

RTX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

