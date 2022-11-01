Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. 306,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.74.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.