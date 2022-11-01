Marcus (MCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marcus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Marcus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marcus by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

