Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of MPX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,735. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marine Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

