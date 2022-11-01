Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.64 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

