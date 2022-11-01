Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $175.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

