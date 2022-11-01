Mattel (MAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Mattel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,357. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

