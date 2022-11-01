Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on MAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,146. Mattel has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mattel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

