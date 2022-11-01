Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on MAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.
Mattel Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,146. Mattel has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mattel (MAT)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.