Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Maven Income and Growth VCT Price Performance
Shares of MIG1 opened at GBX 41.20 ($0.50) on Tuesday. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 47 ($0.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.75. The company has a market cap of £55.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2,060.00.
Maven Income and Growth VCT Company Profile
