McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $280.00 at Piper Sandler

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.95. 2,737,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,260. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $274.81. The company has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

