McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.45-24.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.50. McKesson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.45-$24.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.85.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,307. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.62. McKesson has a 52-week low of $212.51 and a 52-week high of $396.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 63.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,609,000 after acquiring an additional 149,471 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 372,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $13,035,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

