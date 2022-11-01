Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $220.07. 1,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medpace will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1,684.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 165.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 57.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

