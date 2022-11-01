Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Medpace Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $220.07. 1,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72.
Insider Activity at Medpace
In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medpace
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1,684.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 165.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 57.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.