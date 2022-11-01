MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.8 %

MELI traded up $25.36 on Tuesday, hitting $926.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,595. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $841.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 194,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,582,000 after buying an additional 34,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

