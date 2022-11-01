Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $104.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $116.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $107.00 to $120.00.

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $105.00.

10/11/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00.

10/10/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

9/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. 409,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

