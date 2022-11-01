Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 286,560 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $31.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. William Blair lowered Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $2,668,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Stories

