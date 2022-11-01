Meridian Management Co. Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 623,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 95,786 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. 192,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,384. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

