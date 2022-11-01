Meridian Management Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 162,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,391. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $232.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.