Meridian Management Co. Sells 244 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.92.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $9.86 on Tuesday, reaching $539.15. 45,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.27 and its 200-day moving average is $474.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.