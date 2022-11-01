Meridian Management Co. Sells 71 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 36.3% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 15,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,758 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,982. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

