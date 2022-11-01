Meridian Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.7 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

PFE stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 953,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.