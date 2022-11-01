Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate makes up approximately 3.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 135,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 261.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

