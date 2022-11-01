Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $435,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $243.43. 29,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.20 and its 200 day moving average is $234.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

