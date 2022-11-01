Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 550 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 206.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The stock has a market cap of $317.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

