Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 236,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,859. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

